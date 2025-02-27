Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCatholicism-Infiltrated Early On By Satan...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCatholicism-Infiltrated Early On By Satan...I SHOULD KNOW...I WAS RAISED IN THAT CULT!!Alicia Lutz-RolowFeb 27, 20254Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCatholicism-Infiltrated Early On By Satan...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share4Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCatholicism-Infiltrated Early On By Satan...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share
Exactly. The church began on Pentecost day after the Resurrection and ascension of Jesus. It was the early church for centuries and looked nothing like the Catholic church. Around 312 or so Constantine came on the scene and his goal was to conquer. He gave favors to the church but implemented all the traditions from the pagan religions of that day and place to 'popularize' it. He is the one who brought in all the hierarchy, pomp, gold, buildings, traditions, holidays, etc. etc. That is when the infiltration occurred and the true church even had to go underground and was persecuted for noncompliance (because of course, like, that's what Jesus would do...lol). It just got worse from there. There are so many sources with documentation and research online that one can do, but I do recommend two books; 1. Foxe's Book of Martyrs through the 21st century by John Foxe, and 2. Pagan "Christianity" by Frank Viola and George Barna (of the Barna Research Group). Eye opening reading! Just go directly to Jesus and read the Bible, the Holy Spirit will come and lead. That's it.