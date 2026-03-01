CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF CANDACE...KEEP MOVING HER TRUTH... THEY ARE ALL TRYING TO SHUT HER UP!Alicia LutzMar 01, 2026413ShareBride Of Charlie: A Wrinkle In Time | Episode 1Bride Of Charlie: Dr. Jerri & Mrs. Hyde | Episode 2Bride Of Charlie: Have No Fear, Lori Is Here. | Episode 3413Share
Holy Scripture says Satan is “The Prince of this world”.
It says Christ came “ not to bring peace, but a sword.”
It doesnot say follow a (human) leader. He said “Follow me”.
It does not say there will be peace (in this world.) It says “There will be wars “
It does not say He will bring freedom from suffering. He say he will provide comfort for sufferers.