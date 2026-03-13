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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
7h

MidEast BS!! From Dr.Don a Viet Vet …

Trump is playing (and winning) the biggest game of America-First 4D chess that any President has ever played in

U.S. history.

(Dr.Don - Setup for Chaos. USA is not defending citizens at home, yet, playing World Chess Games?)

Oil disrupted to China?

Drones disrupted to Russia?

Not Buying this Vietnam Oil Supply, Drone Baloney.

This is introducing High Oil Prices!

Disrupted Food Production - DJT Loves Glyphosate

Science Lab Food Introduction

And Ongoing Support for “BioWeapon” Vaxx

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