Candace shares more unseen footage and photos from Charlie’s assassination, and discovers a cult linked to Erika’s Romanian charity

Candace Owens Podcast Review - Thursday March 12th

Candace’s Receipts

Jared Kushner, Kash Patel, and Trump are implicated in the Epstein cover up now. Do you guys think this is why Charlie Kirk was murdered? I’m starting to have more and more questions because it’s clear Charlie was betrayed. For instance, he loved Thomas Massie, and now Trump is using TPUSA to attack Massie. So, I think it’s time to share the video of Charlie from behind...

We showed the video in my latest episode. We also dove deep into the shocking photos from inside the car, which someone tried to sell...

The vultures were out to get Charlie, and the vultures haven’t stopped exploiting him since he died. Their latest betrayal is launching the Iran War, which Charlie warned Trump to avoid. We’ll dive more into the latest news and my latest findings next week. Catch up now.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

The Footage from Behind Charlie’s Head | Ep 311