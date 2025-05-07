Candace Owens SADLY has more BALLS than way too many men in America…That sure is telling of what the men in America have turned into…they have lost their balls through the years of living entitlement lives…

She was a staunch Trump supporter not so long ago…but she sees with her eyes and hears with her ears…Trump’s horrific actions and murderous speeches…She is an incredibly smart women who…unlike way too many Trumpsters…REFUSES to pretend he is not the scum that he is…

I am a Whistleblower who gave up my life’s profession to bring truth about the corruption and dangers that my company… American Airlines was putting passengers and crews in…all for the almighty dollar…(Bean Counting)

Because I have been where she currently finds herself…I could warn her to prepare for EVERY SCUMBAG OUT THERE who opens their FILTHY MOUTHS and speak LIES about her to discredit her…They will surely be coming for her…like they came for me….with their barrels loaded and aimed at her head to silence her…

All I can say to her is be Ready, Candace… Stay The Course For the FREEDOM FIGHT you are on…Put on the full Armor of God…and march straight into the fire…You ARE on the side of the Truth…the Life and the Way…If He is with you…who cares who's against you…

Psalms 91:10-11

“No evil will befall you…nor will any plague come near you….for He will command His angels regarding you…to protect…defend and guard you in all your ways.”