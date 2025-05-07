CANDACE OWENS-SHE'S RIGHT AMERICA...IT'S TIME TO WTFU BEFORE WE ARE PHYSICALLY BATTLING ISRAEL'S BULLSHIT...VIA THIS ISRAEL ASS KISSING USA CORPORATION & ITS CEO!
WE THE PEOPLE HAVE NO GOVERNMENT...CANDACE OWENS IS NOW AWAKE!
Candace Owens SADLY has more BALLS than way too many men in America…That sure is telling of what the men in America have turned into…they have lost their balls through the years of living entitlement lives…
She was a staunch Trump supporter not so long ago…but she sees with her eyes and hears with her ears…Trump’s horrific actions and murderous speeches…She is an incredibly smart women who…unlike way too many Trumpsters…REFUSES to pretend he is not the scum that he is…
I am a Whistleblower who gave up my life’s profession to bring truth about the corruption and dangers that my company… American Airlines was putting passengers and crews in…all for the almighty dollar…(Bean Counting)
Because I have been where she currently finds herself…I could warn her to prepare for EVERY SCUMBAG OUT THERE who opens their FILTHY MOUTHS and speak LIES about her to discredit her…They will surely be coming for her…like they came for me….with their barrels loaded and aimed at her head to silence her…
All I can say to her is be Ready, Candace… Stay The Course For the FREEDOM FIGHT you are on…Put on the full Armor of God…and march straight into the fire…You ARE on the side of the Truth…the Life and the Way…If He is with you…who cares who's against you…
Psalms 91:10-11
“No evil will befall you…nor will any plague come near you….for He will command His angels regarding you…to protect…defend and guard you in all your ways.”
I wish quite often that America would wake up from their indoctrination and realize who their enemy is.
Happy to see this. Grateful that she wised back up. I had always liked her, not too sure if I trust her tho like I used to. She prompts up Tucker Carlson, who I once STRONGLY liked, also, her involvement with Ian Carroll and the rest of the other LYING players WHO PLAY BOTH SIDES when convenient. Time will tell. It always does. Good for Candace, tho. ( IF sincere, that's all) ❤️