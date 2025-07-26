Dear ,

Brigitte Macron, I am coming for your wig.

That's right, the First Lady of France sued me for defamation. Guess what? I'm not shutting up. In France, you can bully reporters into submission, but this isn't France. It's America. And I'm voicing my First Amendment rights, whether a foreign government likes it or not. We broke down all things Brigitte and Epstein in this week's episodes. Catch up over the weekend before we dig deeper next week.

WOAH! Trump Named in Epstein Files. 'Becoming Brigitte' Goes International. | Ep 219

BREAKING! Brigitte Sues Me for Defamation | Ep 218

The Epstein Files: The House of Maxwell | Ep 2

Trump Loses Control of His Base. What Is He Hiding? | Ep 217

The Epstein Files: The Midas Touch | Ep 1