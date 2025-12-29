Lionel Nation - Candace Owens and the Quiet Threat Nobody Sees—The effort to muzzle Candace Owens is not about facts, safety, or responsibility; it is about controlling her. If her arguments were weak, the easiest response would be silence. Let her speak, let errors surface, and let credibility collapse on its own. That's not what's happening. Instead, there is a frantic rush to interrupt her, discredit her sources in advance, and declare her unfit to speak before the audience can even hear her out. That behavior indicates fear, not confidence. People who believe they are right do not try to shut others down; they let scrutiny do the work. Due to her ability to speak without permission and reach millions without institutional filters, Candace is being targeted. She won't give in to the gatekeepers who used to determine which questions were acceptable. The more calls to silence her become, the more apparent it becomes that the old system is unable to compete with independence. This is not a protection of truth; it is a panic in the face of losing narrative control— Sage of Quay® Dispatch Sage O’Quay

When you hear the words “soldier of Christ,” what do you see in your mind? A man in armor carrying a sword? A crusader on horseback charging into battle? A warrior of muscle and steel marching beneath a banner of holy war? Forget all of that. Erase the image from your head because it has nothing to do with what Christ actually calls you to be…The path is not paved with gold or lined with comfort. It is narrow, and every step feels like fire pressed against the flesh. Yet Christ has walked it before you with his footprints stained in blood and his breath broken beneath the weight of the cross. And still he turns his face toward you and says the same words he spoke beside the Sea of Galilee two thousand years ago: follow me.