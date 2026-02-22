We return next week with our investigation into Erika Kirk. I was planning to wait till next week to reveal what we found, but while prepping for the episodes, I found something so shocking, I had to immediately return to Instagram.

Remember the “witches” that Jezebel allegedly paid to curse Charlie Kirk? Well, I found loads of sketchy info about the so-called witches. One, that they had barely existed online before they supposedly cursed Charlie...

Their website? Well, they purchased it on September 12, 2025, only two days after Charlie’s tragic death. Even weirder, they published their site three days later. Clearly, the witches were in a rush.

Why did they only create a website after Charlie passed? How did they have so little of an online presence, yet Jezebel found them to pay for a curse? And why was their story published in the Daily Mail?

Something isn’t adding up. A lot isn’t adding up.

Next week, we’ll dive into Erika’s background in a new mini-series. You won’t want to miss it.