Candace Owens’ claim that she has received credible assassination threats allegedly originating from the French government, tied to her public accusations against President Macron and her investigation into Charlie Kirk’s death.

Owens asserts that she has been tracked for years by aircraft she believes are part of a covert multinational operation, while U.S. authorities show little interest in investigating her allegations. The hosts argue that Owens is performing investigative work that federal agencies should be doing, especially given past government abuses, foreign intelligence activity, and suspicious events surrounding major political figures.