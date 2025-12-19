Why Does This Matter, You Ask?

Bill C-9 violates or threatens:

Freedom of expression

Freedom of assembly

Freedom of religion

Liberty

Privacy

Reasonable bail

Wiretapping

Forced DNA collection

Electronic monitoring

Bans from large areas

Restrictions on who you can speak to

Limits on public expression

Bill C-9 (45-1), also known as the “Combatting Hate Act,” is a recent Canadian legislative proposal to amend the Criminal Code, creating new offenses for hate crimes, hate speech (especially symbols like swastikas/terrorist symbols), and intimidation/obstruction of access to religious/cultural spaces, while also removing the Attorney General’s consent requirement for hate propaganda charges, aiming to give police faster action and provide clearer definitions for hate, though facing debate on freedoms.

Key Provisions of Bill C-9 (45-1):

New Hate Crime Offence: Adds a specific hate crime category for offenses motivated by hatred.

Symbol-Based Hate Speech: Criminalizes “wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group by displaying” certain symbols (terrorist, Nazi, or similar) in public.

Intimidation & Obstruction: Makes it a crime to intimidate or obstruct people accessing religious sites, schools, or cultural centers.

Definition of “Hatred”: Codifies a definition of hatred, intending to provide clarity but drawing criticism for potential confusion.

Removal of AG Consent: Eliminates the requirement for the Attorney General’s personal consent for hate propaganda charges, allowing quicker prosecution.

Purpose:

To provide law enforcement with tools to quickly address hate-motivated incidents, symbols, and actions.

To protect vulnerable communities and their spaces from hate.

Status:

As of late 2025, the bill was progressing through Parliament, undergoing committee review in the House of Commons.

Where to Find the Full Text: