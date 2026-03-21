According to polling by Emerson College, Newsom's net popularity has increased from -11 percentage points in December 2025 to +2 percentage points in March 2026…

During the COVID-19 pandemic, significant issues of widespread fraud and mismanagement occurred within California's state programs, particularly in the Employment Development Department (EDD) unemployment insurance system, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.

Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, was indicted on 23 federal charges in November 2025, some of which are related to fraudulent activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Widespread Program Fraud-California faced massive, system-wide fraud in its federal programs during the pandemic.

Unemployment Insurance (EDD): The state’s EDD was overwhelmed by fraudulent claims, including payments made to death row inmates and international crime gangs, with estimates of total fraud reaching as high as $32.6 billion by some analysts. The EDD has been labeled a “high-risk” agency by the California State Auditor.

PPP Loans for Newsom’s Businesses: Businesses associated with the PlumpJack Group, a hospitality company founded by Newsom (though he stepped away from management when he became governor), received nearly $3 million in federal PPP funds intended for small businesses, which drew criticism from some small business owners.

No-Bid Contracts: The state was criticized for awarding a $1.7 billion no-bid contract for a COVID-19 testing lab, which a whistleblower later exposed as having major problems that the state allegedly kept hidden until after the contract renewed.

PaneraGate: A controversial exemption in a state fast-food minimum wage law appeared to benefit Panera Bread, whose largest California franchisee is a longtime Newsom donor and personal friend.