Trump Admin Loses Big Time as They’re Hit with Legal Onslaught
For more access to expert legal analysis, official court documents and breaking news coverage only available here at the intersection of law and politics, please consider becoming a paid subscriber…
2 days ago · 576 likes · 37 comments · Legal AF and Democracy Forward
Your such a hate filled soulless thing, I feel really sorry for you, you have become toxic to what a human being is supposed to be like , and you want to poison others with your hate and evil all with No proof just hear say from others who are like you and filled with Lies and Hate, and way to much evil from the devil own, truly pathetic. Yes truly. Evil and Pathetic.