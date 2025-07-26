Trump Tried to Extort Canada Today With 35% Tariffs, Because Prime Minister Mark Carney Keeps Telling Him to Get Bent—Inside the Week Trump Got Neutered by Canada’s PM, Who Quietly and Repeatedly Said “No Way, Bud.”
BREAKING: Congress Votes to Release Unredacted Epstein Files — and the Cover-Up Cracks Open
For the first time ever, Congress just voted 8–2 to force the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation files. No more redactions. No more…
VIDEO: Trump's FCC Chairman Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud - "Hell ya, We Fired Colbert."
Stephen Colbert’s show may have been canceled under pressure from the Trump regime. But let’s not kid ourselves—that was never about budgets or ratings…
Trump’s DOJ Is Negotiating With Ghislaine Maxwell—Before She Testifies. We Know Why.
The Epstein Files contain gigabytes of child porn, flight logs, photographs—and Donald Trump’s name. So why is his personal lawyer-turned-Deputy AG…
The Daily Dean Newsletter: July 25, 2025
Trump’s Epstein Panic, Powell’s Takedown, Musk’s Meltdown, and Maxwell’s Secret Meetings—All in One Day. The Cover-Up Is Crumbling in Real Time.
FiveStack LIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Interview: Trump's Epstein Nightmare Deepens
As Justice Department meets with convicted trafficker, GOP cracks widen and empire crumbles
“You Just Added a Third Building.” – Jerome Powell Publicly Humiliated Trump On National TV Today Because Jerome Can Read And Trump Can't
The Fed Chair fact-checked Trump’s brain-fog math, shook his head in disgust, and reminded America that no one takes this clown seriously anymore.
BREAKING: The Epstein Cover-Up Began in May—When Trump Was Told He Was in the Files
And that’s just the tip of the ICEberg. The DOJ, FBI, and White House knew. The backpedaling, gaslighting, and sabotage of oversight all started the…
