“Calling Out Bravo-7 is the best, most detailed and most informative film to date on the collapse of World Trade Centre Building 7. A very important piece of work.” – Tony Rooke, film producer.

By Paul Kayley

Since making the documentary Calling Out Bravo-7, I’ve often been asked by British fire service officers and firefighters who’ve seen it, “Why isn’t the American fire service looking at this and asking the same questions?” This is something the more well-informed members of the public are also curious about.

Unfortunately, I have no quick or rational answer for them. My only suggestion is that, like ourselves, many outside the FDNY might not even know about Building 7, and those who do know are keeping their heads down. They’ve been told that it’s somehow dishonourable to question this incident because so many died on that day. This is ironic, because normally incidents with fatalities are questioned the most, and the greater the losses, the greater the questioning.

Personally, if during my career I had lost my life in an incident and the cause had been written off as something it wasn't, the best way to honour me would be to question it and bring the truth to light.