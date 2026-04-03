With the distractions not working, the Trump administration is setting up Pam Bondi on the Epstein files. Once MAGA was no longer being distracted by Trump jangling the shiny car keys in front of their eyes, it was always going to come down to this.

Somebody has to take the blame for Trump’s Epstein files cover-up, and since it won’t be Donald Trump, it will have to be someone at the DOJ.