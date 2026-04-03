BYE...BYE...BONDI...IT'S A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THE TREASON RATS EAT EACH OTHER...
STAY ON THE EPSTEIN FILES...WE ARE TORMENTING THEM INTO SUBMISSION
With the distractions not working, the Trump administration is setting up Pam Bondi on the Epstein files. Once MAGA was no longer being distracted by Trump jangling the shiny car keys in front of their eyes, it was always going to come down to this.
Somebody has to take the blame for Trump’s Epstein files cover-up, and since it won’t be Donald Trump, it will have to be someone at the DOJ.
It looks like Pam Bondi is being set up to be voted off of Felon Island, as the Trump administration could be starting to turn on itself, as every other option to make the Epstein scandal disappear has failed.
Iran’s Fath-360 missile system has just changed the face of modern warfare forever.
In this explosive analysis, Scott Ritter breaks down how Iran’s Fath-360 ballistic
missiles wiped out 40 Israeli F-35 jets in under 30 minutes — leaving US defense
strategists in total freefall.