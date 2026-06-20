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Linda
19hEdited

If you think that the State of Israel is getting what it deserves because good is rising, you are under the spell, yet. Every move in this atrocity has been pre-orchestrated. Each player is stepping in to fulfill his part in the grand scheme of universal global dominance.

You are watching acts 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 in staged theatre.

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