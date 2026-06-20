BYE BYE GENOCIDE KILLERS...BYE BYE...ISRAEL...PAYBACK FOR YOUR ATROCITIES IS GOING TO BE A BITCH! YOU MAKE THE WORLD SICK & TAKE THAT MFING TRUMP FAMILY WITH YOU!
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TYT Network
Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again! Israel Destroying Peace Deal!
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11 hours ago · 41 likes · Cenk Uygur
Legal AF's Substack
History's Brutal Warning to the Trump Era
For more access to expert legal analysis, official court documents and breaking news coverage only available here at the intersection of law and politics, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.Legal AF's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
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12 hours ago · 162 likes · 4 comments · Legal AF
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
Israel Spying on US Officials While Congress Hands Over More Secrets
In this hard-hitting segment from The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate break down alarming new intelligence reports revealing “critical” levels of Israeli espionage targeting US officials, White House advisers, and American troops stationed in Israel — including malware infections on phones and surveillance on negotiations with Iran. As Congress …
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a day ago · 3 likes · Sage O'Quay
Manufacturing Dissent
How Israel Kills Journalists
Since October 2023, Israel has been killing journalists in Gaza at a rate the world has never seen before. Not in Iraq. Not in Syria. Not in Afghanistan. Not anywhere. Gaza is the deadliest place on earth to be a journalist. It’s not “fog of war.” The world knows it’s deliberate…
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a day ago · 87 likes · 47 comments · Kathy
If you think that the State of Israel is getting what it deserves because good is rising, you are under the spell, yet. Every move in this atrocity has been pre-orchestrated. Each player is stepping in to fulfill his part in the grand scheme of universal global dominance.
You are watching acts 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 in staged theatre.