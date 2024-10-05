You know, the core mineral for Electric Vehicle Batteries The only problem… the residents. Residents have been battling against reopening the Lithium Mines the last several years… Piedmont Lithium several months ago finally secured a state-approved mining permit.

Fast forward to today, Hurricane Helene decimated the area. This is too much of a coincidence to be a coincidence. In 2021, Joe Biden signed an Executive Order that 50% of all vehicles sold in the United States are electric vehicles by 2030. The more I look into this, the more it looks like they targeted these areas.

https://rumble.com/v5hcpjw-gaston-county-nc-lithium-mines.html THE DOCUMENTS >>> https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1841967776048758800 https://x.com/Dreamotology/status/1841958927581196599

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tVpW8obGwmu4/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Everything she valued and found purpose in was taken from her. If you don’t know by now, this is how it works if you speak up against The Narrative. Here is an extract from her final interview. RIP Dr Jackie Stone: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIJoliHgr9e7

*****I CAN’T STOP CRYING—PLEASE HOLY FATHER WE NEED YOU*****