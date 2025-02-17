BROUGHT TO YOU OVER & OVER & OVER AGAIN BY PFIZER!
The Kingston Report
Babies are Injected with Up to 43 Vaccine Viruses and Bacteria With NO Scientific Reasoning
February 17, 2024: The CDC currently recommends babies less than 1-year old to receive up to 28 vaccines injecting babies with to up to forty-three (43) inoculations of various disease-causing bacteria and viruses…
24 days ago · 49 likes · 3 comments · Karen Kingston
Qurious Political Poems
Poisoned by Injection
People have lived with freedom it was slowly being stripped away, did you feel the squeeze? The Scamdemic was the beginning to install fear and take control, many feared what fake news was peddling pushed by the fraudchi's of the world he opened the "Gates of hell" Stolen elections have consequences, look around. Chil…
25 days ago · 8 likes · Barbara
The Alchemist's Dream
$2.7 Trillion for Medicaid in Other Countries
Imagine working your entire life, paying taxes, and barely scraping by—only to find out that $2.7 trillion of your hard-earned money is funding Medicaid in other countries. Not in your struggling town, not for your fellow citizens drowning in medical debt, but…
25 days ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · The Alchemist's Dream
The friendly Viking
participate in stupid games... win stupid prizes - sponsored by pfizer.
participate in stupid games... win stupid prizes - sponsored by pfizer…
a month ago · 12 likes · 3 comments · the friendly viking
Report 62: Acute Kidney Injury and Acute Renal Failure Following Pfizer mRNA COVID Vaccination. 33% of Patients Died. Pfizer Concludes, “No New Safety Issue.”
The Real CdC’s Newsletter
Sudden Kidney Failure Began with COVID Treatment Protocols & “Vaccines”, not COVID
[Third article in a series — Thank you, Dr. Meryl Nass, for the recommendation to break this into multiple articles. Here are the likely articles in the series. 1) Leadership, Management, and Strategic Planning in the Covid Era, 2) The Ineffective Messaging of “Myocarditis in Young, Male Athletes…
2 months ago · 124 likes · 38 comments · Coquin de Chien