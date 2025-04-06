Karen Bracken

Vaccine Injuries/Ilegals getting SS#s and voting/Drug Ads on TV/Please parents stop smoking pot/Epstein List/Muslim no go sharia city in TX

Why Did The FDA Hide Vaccine Injuries? - this article is very long but gives a deep overview at the fraud perpetrated at the NIH by Dr. Marks (only one of mnay) who was recently fired. He resigned only because he was given an ultimatum. ARTICLE/VIDEO…