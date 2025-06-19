Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterBROUGHT TO YOU BY PFIZER...THE GIFT THAT NEVER STOPS GIVING ONCE YOU'RE JABBED...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBROUGHT TO YOU BY PFIZER...THE GIFT THAT NEVER STOPS GIVING ONCE YOU'RE JABBED...Alicia Lutz-RolowJun 19, 20251Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterBROUGHT TO YOU BY PFIZER...THE GIFT THAT NEVER STOPS GIVING ONCE YOU'RE JABBED...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareDee’s SubstackThe Vanishing AutopsiesThe Autopsy Data Are In: What They Reveal About COVID-19 Vaccines and Public Health Oversight…Read more4 hours ago · 2 likes · Dee DeeFatigue, Brain Fog, Aging...The Silent Energy Crisis Inside Your Body1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterBROUGHT TO YOU BY PFIZER...THE GIFT THAT NEVER STOPS GIVING ONCE YOU'RE JABBED...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share