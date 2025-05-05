Alicia’s Newsletter

Dr.Don Hall
1d

Bobby can immediately end PREP Act … Sasha L. Writes following:

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-the-hhs-secretary

In conjunction with EUA (Emergency Use Authorization), the PREP Act is the legislation that enabled – and continues to perpetuate – the rollout and administration of mRNA “countermeasures” against Covid-19.

In this article I will discuss what the PREP Act says, how it was passed, what prominent politicians and legal experts said about it at the time, how it is related to COVID, and why I support efforts (1) calling for the HHS Secretary to immediately repeal the PREP Act emergency declaration for COVID, and (2) calling on legislators to repeal the law entirely.

