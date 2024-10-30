Tommy Robinson released a film Silenced, against the orders of the judge. The film has been viewed 52 Million times, it's very compelling. Are other journalists banned from speaking of it or testing it's truth? Are the media in fear of the court or afraid of the truth?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/urNdSnJEwJ7H/?list=notifications&randomize=false

https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/freetommy

'We Want Our Country Back': Thousands March At Tommy Robinson Rally…

Jul 27, 2024 #rally #robinson #tommy

Thousands of protestors have gathered in central London for a march led by Tommy Robinson with some chanting “we want our country back”.

Streets around the Royal Courts of Justice were blocked by demonstrators wearing Union Flag colors and flying flags as they were heard singing Rule, Britannia! One demonstrator was seen climbing over a phone box, while others held placards that read “Not far right, just right”.