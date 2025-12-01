BRINGING SEX CHILD TRAFFICKING PIGS INTO OUR NEIGHBORHOODS...PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ONE OF THEM...NO REHAB...IMMEDIATE DEATHAlicia LutzDec 01, 2025516Share516Share
There are ubiquitous networks off traffickers hidden everywhere. At the age of 12, with my 13 year old friend we were in a funhouse at Seaside Heights NJ. We were on are way out, when my friend called my name. In the dim light I saw a man had an arm around her neck & was fondling her. Immediately, a man to my left grabbed my wrist. I flung my hand up-down quickly and was able to run away as he said, "we got a fighter here!
When I was in my 20's, pulling up to a store, adjacent to the highway, a white van pulled very close to my vehicle. I unlocked my door. Looked back and realized to get out of my car, I essentially would be walking into their (presently closed) side door. I looked up at the passenger, baseball cap pulled down over his eyes, he was scouting my movements by looking in his rear view mirror. At about that time an inner voice said, "Don't get out of the car." I locked my door and left the parking lot heading north, going into town. They left going south and entered the highway.
I've suspected for a long time that there were white vans scouting around for potential individuals to grab. Recently this was mentioned in a documentary I watched on the subject.