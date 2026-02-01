BRING OUT THE REST OF THOSE EPSTEIN-TRUMP BABY RAPE FILES...
STAND UP AMERICA!
Omid’s Substack
The Age of Gangster Oligarchs Pushing the World Towards Chaos and Destruction
The United States, once the proud beacon of democracy and global leadership, has been grotesquely transformed into a pathetic puppet theater orchestrated by vile gangster oligarchs—Peter Thiel, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and their parasitic billionaire cabal—who have brazenly…
Listen now
14 days ago · 2592 likes · 147 comments · Omid Souresrafil
Tom Barber@TomBarb95349
@doggintrump Conservatives still believe this is done only for sex or euphoria, so the cattle need ruling over if they're really still this dense. Immense power is achieved by these rituals especially since the sheep would rather offer their children to them than to understand that control.
10:31 PM · Jan 30, 2026 · 351 Views
1 Like