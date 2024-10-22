This Great American Hero Tried to Warn Us of The Very Tyranny Coming At Us… He has Been Unlawfully Imprisoned and Possibly Even Killed Because Of This Video… We Let Him And So Many Other Heroes Down so Shamefully. He is one of So Many who Have been Imprisoned or Killed Because They Were Trying To Fight For Our Freedoms.

****Charles Dyer in Oath Keepers Special Feature From Fall of the Republic****

Charles Dyer was interviewed for Alex Jones' "Fall of the Republic - The Presidency of Barack H. Obama." Do your own research about Charles Dyer, so you may realize that he is not what they make him out to be.

This part of Charles Dyer's video will help me to show that the Sheriff is the one who made the threats to Charles Dyer. The main concern that the Sheriff, the DA, the FED, and the media keep saying is that Charles Dyer is a dangerous man and he had made threats to the sheriff and his departments.

Well, this is not true!

Listen to this and then listen to the recording I uploaded between the Sheriff and me. This will help expose this corruption!

10 years ago

Friends and Patriots, I want to humbly thank you for your continued support and assistance concerning my unconstitutional incarceration. Every one of you has given me the will to push forward in the face of this overwhelming adversity. I want to report that I'm doing well and in good spirits.

My family, including Karyn Hardiman, keeps me constantly updated with the actions of the patriot community as well as the current operations being taken to affect my release. For those of you who are coming to the prayer gathering in November at Stephens County, I thank you for your time and dedication on this matter. I appreciate your actions more than I could convey with mere paper and ink. In the American Revolution "We must hang together, or we will surely hang separately". We must stand up for one another when our brothers and sisters are in need. I recognize that I am in desperate need of dedicated patriots who will not allow the "Justice" system of Oklahoma to arbitrarily sentence me to life in prison when the law clearly states that they must release me.

By your coming to Stephens County, you state in unequivocal terms that you are watching and weighing the actions of the judicial system. Like most things evil, the corruption in the courts prefers to be undercover of darkness. When you place it under the light of scrutiny, it squirms and is forced to act accordingly to preserve the public's confidence in the system itself. In other words, it must act justly or suffer the backlash created by outraged citizens.

And it is with this subject that I am in the most need of help from the public at this time. On October 12, 2014, the appeal of my case will be moving into its final phase at the district level. It will be officially before the court to review and make a decision by December 12, 2014.

This is where the public can be extremely helpful. If the court can quietly imprison me without causing outrage, it is very likely that it will do so even if it violates the law.

However, if the court is made aware that people are watching, it is more likely that the law will be strictly followed. This can be done effectively by simply having the Judge presiding over the case receive letters from concerned citizens concerning this very matter. Therefore, I'm asking for the assistance of any patriot able to help, to send such a letter. Any letters sent must be respectful and of a nonpersonal nature. They must not carry threats of violence or harassment to the Judge; simply that the case is being observed and the public demands justice and due process of the law.

The address to the presiding Judge is: The Honorable Judge Enos Stephens County Courthouse 101 S. 11th St. Room 314 Duncan, OK 73533 Letters should contain the following information to be effective;

1.Your name and state of residence.

2. The case number you are writing about (CF-2010-17)

3. That you are familiar with the case, evidence, and the fact that the law clearly states that in this case, the State of Oklahoma must present corroborating evidence of the crime charged for someone to be convicted. And that you are aware that there is no corroborating evidence in this case.

4. You are both aware of and concerned about the fact that I did not receive a fair trial and that my Constitutional Rights were violated numerous times by the court.

5. That you are aware that the State of Oklahoma knowingly allowed witnesses to lie during the trial to obtain a conviction.

6. Your request/demand that the law be followed and that I be released immediately. For those of you who are not fully aware of the case, the case is summed up under Proposition II of the Post Conviction Application which can be found at www.scribd.com/July4Patriot

This claim against the State of Oklahoma explains the evidence, the law, and why the conviction is illegal. Nothing short of public pressure will obligate the court to follow the law. The Oklahoma judicial system has a long history of corruption and blatant violations of both the U.S. and State Constitutions.

I can say with relative certainty that should the court believe it can quietly silence me without the public’s knowledge, it will surely do so. Therefore, your help is paramount at this critical point. I thank you all for your assistance in this and am indebted to you beyond what I will likely ever be able to repay. Rest assured that I'm ready to be back at your side on the front lines fighting for the freedom of our countrymen and will resume doing so upon my release. Stay safe and be ever vigilant.

Your Brother In Arms, July4Patriot Semper Fi