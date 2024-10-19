Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
Oct 20

There's nothing psycopath Whoreo CommieAla (OR her handler husband, or her tampon-loving VP) HAVEN'T lied about. She's an illusion, a DS fabrication of reality, no different than the other Manchurian candidate, (Mike's husband) Obuttmer... simple treasonous demonic entities put forth to appease the deranged, matrix-dwelling retards who call themselves demonrats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture