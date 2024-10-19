Snowden reveals HAARP’s Global Assassination Agenda Repost. https://www.bitchute.com/video/vE0DCIIpGSiS/?list=notifications&randomize=false

DARPA's Project Pandora - Microwaving your brain.—They can put entire cities to sleep from over 50 miles away. They could do that in the 60s. What can they do now with microwaves and human behavior? They said they ended this project in 1969. Bullshit. If anything the ramped it up. Any time the government tells you they have stopped doing something evil...you can be they have not even slowed down. They always lie, they always do exactly the opposite of whatever they are saying—every single time.

Source: Truthstream Media on YouTube —-https://www.bitchute.com/video/ExN06TN2vBtW/?list=notifications&randomize=false