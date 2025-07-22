A different kind of Russian woman: Lana Pozhidaeva, left, accompanies Jeffrey Epstein as they escort Soon-Yi and Woody Allen, behind them.

What Jeffrey Epstein Learned from Donald Trump

If the Epstein files are released, the millions of Trump's MAGA supporters screaming for them may learn a valuable lesson: Be careful what you wish for…

Published on Craig Unger • Jul 18

Bosom buddies: Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were the best of friends for many years and before they had a falling out, Epstein realized he would do well to organize part of his operation the same way Trump Model Management operated.

Famously, according to The New York Times, in 1992, Trump and Epstein held a “calendar girl” party for 28 girls that had been organized by Florida businessman George Houraney who was curious about who among the rich and powerful in New York would be attending. “I said, ‘Who’s coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.’” Houraney told The Times. “It was him and Epstein. I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’