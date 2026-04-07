BONDI'S NEW REPLACEMENT... IS CUT FROM THE SAME SHIT SHE WAS...NO DIFFERENCE
STAY ON THOSE FILES AMERICA...
Viesha’s Substack
Israelis are moving to Australia, Greece, Ukraine, Spain etc... should humanity be concerned?
The Israelis are moving in a big powerful way to Australia, Greece, Spain, Ukraine .. and I'm sure many more countries. They own and control the Databases. Palantir, 6G etc to kill... and no-one is stopping them…
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an hour ago · 5 likes · 3 comments · Viesha Lewand
Seemorerocks
Both Australia and New Zealand are about to reap the whirlwind
I don’t think there can be two more stupid governments in the world…
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4 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Robin Westenra
Legal AF's Substack
Bondi Replacement Makes Shocking Immediate Move on Epstein Files
For more access to expert legal analysis, official court documents and breaking news coverage only available here at the intersection of law and politics, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.Legal AF's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
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39 minutes ago · 86 likes · 2 comments · Legal AF and Dave Aronberg
The Contrarian
Bondi’s Replacement Will be Just as Bad
Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi for doing his bidding poorly. Her vindictive prosecutions flamed out. Her refusal to abide by the law Trump signed to require disclosure of all of the Epstein pedophile files incurred the ire even of Republicans…
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15 hours ago · 881 likes · 126 comments · Jennifer Rubin