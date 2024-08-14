The Bohemian Grove was founded in 1878 by the Bohemian Club, which was formed in 1872. It is twenty-seven-hundred acres of private land in Monte Rio, California where every summer in July hundreds of the most powerful and influential men attend what is known as the Cremation of Care ceremony. An early version of it was photographed in 1915 and published by National Geographic.

In 1989, a writer for Spy Magazine writer Philip Weiss infiltrated Bohemian Grove and spent seven days in the camp posing as a guest. He wrote an article entitled "Inside the Bohemian Grove". He mentioned the “Cremation of Care” ceremony but did not mention the effigy. The article mostly focused on powerful drunk men dressing in drag and engaging in homoerotic He was eventually discovered and arrested for trespassing. Around the same time, ABC Evening News also aired a special report on Bohemian Grove.

POWER IN AMERICA & THE WORLD

The Class-Domination Theory of Power

As argued in Who Rules America?, the owners and top executives of the largest corporations, banks, investment firms, and agri-businesses come together as a corporate community. Their enormous economic resources give them the "structural economic power" that is the basis for dominating the federal government through lobbying, campaign finance, appointments to key government positions, and a policy-planning network made up of foundations, think tanks, and policy-discussion groups.

The CEOs and owners in the corporate community, along with the top executives at the foundations, think tanks, and policy-discussion groups, work together as a leadership group that I call the power elite.

However, they do fight among themselves sometimes, leading to moderate-conservative and ultra-conservative factions in the power elite. This class-domination theory developed out of Power Structure Research, going back to the 1950s.

https://whorulesamerica.ucsc.edu/power/bohemian_grove.htm

l