BLOOD THIRSTY ISRAEL...ONWARD WITH THE ISRAELI GENOCIDE MURDERS...
The Crowhouse: Social Breakdown. Israel Threatens to Use Nukes
Palestine Will Be Free
Israel intensifies US-backed Gaza bombardment as Hamas exposes ceasefire violations
Ever heard of a ceasefire where one party unilaterally launches hundreds of strikes, kills dozens, and then promptly announces, “Hey, we are back to ceasefire again”? That is exactly what transpired in Gaza on Sunday. The Israelis conducted 120 aerial raids, targeting 83 locations across the Gaza Strip, and killed 44 Palestinians since dawn. Their blood…
3 hours ago · 20 likes · Palestine Will Be Free