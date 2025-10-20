Palestine Will Be Free

Israel intensifies US-backed Gaza bombardment as Hamas exposes ceasefire violations

Ever heard of a ceasefire where one party unilaterally launches hundreds of strikes, kills dozens, and then promptly announces, “Hey, we are back to ceasefire again”? That is exactly what transpired in Gaza on Sunday. The Israelis conducted 120 aerial raids, targeting 83 locations across the Gaza Strip, and killed 44 Palestinians since dawn. Their blood…