BLASPHEMOUS SATANIC OWNED CHARLATAN DEMONS...POSING AS PASTORS, MINISTERS & CATHOLIC PRIESTS...ALL INTHE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST...
KENNETH COPELAND...ONE OF THE WORST...STAY ON THE FILES
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2023/01/mike-pence-courts-controversial-pastors-john-hagee-robert-jeffress/
Alicia,I generally agree ,but these are too obvious this point ,what of the medium to small churches facing attacks spiritually, astral, dream,and physical attacks and infiltrations ie search ex witches,ex satanists confessions you tube..most are put in demonic assignments by real demons of legion matrix w most all info before computers ,ai existed that their posessing channeling thru ie beast system from ancient to modern woo woo to highest tech they helped create since time of Enoch( ie end days..their back!) Time to be more committed to God then they are to Satan w their quick sellout/ payoffs ie not just Hollywood tuning into that bloody, dark ghostly link to demons behind the thinning veil!