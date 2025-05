AMERICA—-Blackouts are coming! Will you be ready? We’re not talking about some far-fetched doomsday scenario—this is real. Power outages happen every year, disrupting lives and putting families at risk. Imagine being plunged into total darkness with no way to get the lights back on. No heat. No cooking. No communication.

How would you manage? Most people are unprepared for this common but devastating event, and when the grid fails, it’s not just inconvenient—it’s dangerous. Are you going to be the one scrambling, or will you be the one who’s prepared? This video breaks down 10 items you’ll wish you had when the blackouts hit.

LIGHT SOURCES —-SOLAR POWER LIGHTS (INSIDE & OUT) LIGHT SWITCHES BELOW ARE AWESOME AND CHEAP. ORDER ONLINE OR GET YOUR ASSES OVER TO HARBOR FREIGHT WHO CARRIES THEM FOR A COUPLE OF BUCKS. DO IT BEFORE THEY RUN OUT- THEY COME WITH AAA BATTERIES ALREADY IN THEM.

SOLAR-POWERED GADGETS (FLASHLIGHTS-LANTERNS)

EXTRA BATTERIES —- (ALL SIZES) (RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES)

MATCHES LIGHTERS

EMERGENCY RADIO- (SOLAR POWERED-HAND CRANKED)

HEAT SOURCES - (HAND WARMERS FEET WARMERS-THERMAL BLANKETS-PROPANE HEATERS (INDOOR USE) PROPANE STOVES)

WATER - HAVE PLENTY OF IT (DRINKING AND HYGIENE)

WATER FILTRATION SYSTEMS - PURIFICATION TABLETS

ALTERNATIVE COOKING METHODS - (CAMPING PROPANE STOVE OR PORTABLE GRILL)

BOARD GAMES (ESPECIALLY FOR THE KIDS TO KEEP THEIR MINDS FROM GETTING SCARED)

SOLAR POWERED PORT S- POWER BANKS (PHONES)

GENERATOR- (GAS SOLAR OR PROPANE)

CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM

**********GUNS & AMMO (KEPT ON LOCKED & LOADED STATUS)*************