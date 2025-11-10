BLACKLISTED ACTORS AGAINST ISRAEL'S PALESTINIAN GENOCIDE...
Emma Stone, Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Tilda Swinton, Emma D’Arcy, and Elliot Page were among some of the notable stars to sign the letter.
The changing political climate at Paramount can also be attributed to Larry Ellison’s close relationship with President Donald Trump. The Trump administration greenlit the Paramount and Skydance merger, and Trump has spoken about how Larry and David Ellison are supporters of him.
Another factor at play in the evolution at Paramount was the surprising development that prolific television creator Taylor Sheridan was exiting after signing a lucrative deal with NBCUniversal. There is no shortage of popular Taylor Sheridan shows on Paramount+, including Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Lioness.
Sheridan’s television deal with Paramount stays in effect through 2028, but his impending exit is still a major loss for the studio, and a significant boost for NBCUniversal and their streaming service, Peacock. A report that came out after the news of Taylor Sheridan leaving Paramount broke revealed that his relationship with Paramount’s new leadership was already in a negative place before the Paramount and Skydance merger.
There are still plenty of Paramount+ shows to watch, and the studio has had some major wins in recent months, including Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer leaving Netflix for Paramount. From reportedly blacklisting actors to Sheridan’s exit, though, there are many uncertainties about Paramount‘s future.
SOURCE: https://screenrant.com/paramount-hollywood-stars-blacklist/