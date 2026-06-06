Through A Glass Darkly

Our newest film is now available! "Black Sun Rising: The Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present"

The new Canadian Patriot Review film will reveal the dark esoteric underpinnings of Blavatsky’s Luciferian society, how a ‘secret doctrine’ influenced a young Adolf when still a student run by a New Templar order of Cistercians, the creation of Zionism from the bowels of Anglo-German Freemasonic agencies, and the strange happenings in Wewelsburg Castle that saw occultists attempt to channel demons to assist in the invocation of a new thousand year reich…