BIO WEAPONS CONTINUE...THEY WILL NOT STOP ON THEIR OWN...Alicia LutzMar 29, 202634ShareFOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)Resurrection of SARS-CoV-2 “Cicada” Variant In Defiance of the Global Vaccine CampaignBy Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH…Read more8 hours ago · 69 likes · 5 comments · Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPHDr Faiez Kirsten's HWP ReportTHE HIDDEN ASSAULT ON HUMAN COGNITION: How Synthetic Biology and mRNA Technology Reprogram Cellular Function. How Synthetic Biology and mRNA Technology Reprogram Cellular Function…Read more8 hours ago · 3 likes · Dr Faiez KirstenLies are UnbekomingACE Inhibitors — What Five FDA Labels Say About America’s Most Prescribed Blood Pressure Drug ClassThe most prescribed blood pressure medication in the United States carries a boxed warning — the FDA’s most serious category — stating that it “can cause injury and death to the developing fetus.” That drug is lisinopril. The warning appears on every ACE inhibitor label. It is not new. It is not hidden. It has been there for decades. Most patients taking these drugs have never read it…Read more8 hours ago · 24 likes · 3 comments · UnbekomingCV19 Vax Causes Explosion in Cancer – Dr. Betsy EadsCV19 Vax Clot Coverup Now Criminal – Tom HavilandFinancial Tsunami Coming Because of Programmable Money – Catherine Austin Fitts34Share