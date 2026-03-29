Lies are Unbekoming

ACE Inhibitors — What Five FDA Labels Say About America’s Most Prescribed Blood Pressure Drug Class

The most prescribed blood pressure medication in the United States carries a boxed warning — the FDA’s most serious category — stating that it “can cause injury and death to the developing fetus.” That drug is lisinopril. The warning appears on every ACE inhibitor label. It is not new. It is not hidden. It has been there for decades. Most patients taking these drugs have never read it…