Dee’s Substack
Placenta Abruption at 31.6 weeks, 4 Covid Shots
This case last week…
6 hours ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Dee Dee
Vernon’s Substack
Death by Doctor goes global in 2026
Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc…
4 hours ago · 19 likes · 5 comments · Vernon Coleman
Maryanne Demasi, reports
As child deaths are reviewed, CDC releases new study defending Covid shots for kids
As federal regulators continue to review child deaths caused by Covid vaccination, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published a new study concluding that Covid vaccination in children remains “effective…
4 hours ago · 26 likes · 10 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD