Christine Cullen—Apr 10—Christine’s Substack
stages of genocide ‘us and them’ gotcha!
Francois van Heerden—Apr 11—Francois van Heerden Substack
Those of us who never had a single jab:
Didn't die as predicted
Didn't succumb to the peer pressure
Didn't succumb to the propaganda
Didn't give up when our rights were taken away.
We were blamed for transmitting the virus to the multiply jabbed.
We were blamed for being conspiracy nuts and then, as the truth started to become apparent, for not being forceful and telling those who took the poison that they shouldn't have done so.
We were damned regardless of what we did. To all the sheeple that lined up then and continue to do so now, you made your bed, so lie in it.
https://rumble.com/v6kc8q4-dot-connector-ep153-order-out-of-cauos-problem-reaction-solution.html?utm_source=brevo&utm_campaign=Dot-Connector%200805&utm_medium=email