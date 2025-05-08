The following was shared by the X account “Sudden and Unexpected” @toobaffled. I have replaced a couple of the links that had been removed from YouTube. There are also a couple bonus links at the end…

CRIMINAL: US Government ADMITS It Approved Pfizer’s COVID “Vaccine” Despite Knowing About a Long List of Trial Violations

'COVID syndrome', insanity of OWS inspired lockdowns & masks & the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccines! 'Three siblings rescued from house of horrors after ‘COVID syndrome’ parents kept them locked

Christine Cullen—Apr 10—Christine’s Substack

stages of genocide ‘us and them’ gotcha!

Francois van Heerden—Apr 11—Francois van Heerden Substack

Those of us who never had a single jab:

Didn't die as predicted

Didn't succumb to the peer pressure

Didn't succumb to the propaganda

Didn't give up when our rights were taken away.

We were blamed for transmitting the virus to the multiply jabbed.

We were blamed for being conspiracy nuts and then, as the truth started to become apparent, for not being forceful and telling those who took the poison that they shouldn't have done so.