Below is a blog communication between My Best Friend Leonard Harview and a Blogger Named Argiem, who were both going back and forth on Gregory Mannarino’s Substack Blog. The conversation got heated when Leonard became frustrated at the lack of knowledge and unconcerned indifference most Americans have been demonstrating as of late, with regards to the issues plaguing our Nation. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Leonard Harview (Harvieux) - 18 hrs ago

Try this on for size! Here's a 30+ minute audio on this page to show what we have done on behalf of all. —2019 Arbitration Award: Momentous immunity from USA government construct [fictions of law].

Argiem - 13 hrs ago

Nice! I've seen this before. If it is you, then we'll done sir! I enforce my rights. And I represent myself. Failure to do so means you have no rights and someone else represents you. You must study and understand criminal, contract, and constitutional law. Freedom is responsibility. It does not come from a vote.—Thanks for answering.

Leonard Harview (Harvieux)

Argiem, Yes, it is me and I am one of the six who performed that action titled "Bill of Peace 2020" and attempted to do so on behalf of all Americans under Qui Tam.

Maybe now some will understand my disgust with people in general due to their seeming lack of gumption to at least attempt to put an end to this fictional, unlawful, contract breaching, government actors purporting to be our lawful government.

A good example is how I can't get people (even Greg Mannarino himself along with many, many other, so-called patriot venues) to take an extremely simple, pertinent, and very effective action such as inundating the Federal Reserve, CON-gress, and US Treasury office demanding they simply allow public access to exchange their unlawful, debt-based instrument named Federal Reserve Notes or currency for lawful money, i.e. gold & silver as per their very own law under: (12 USC § 411).

My frustration comes from us handing a total, complete, lawful remedy to absolute freedom, liberty, and sovereignty (which we purportedly already have under contract) on a silver platter yet, crickets kept right on effen chirping.

Do you now understand why I specify in a dead horse-beating manner, that we are and will continue to be under a ‘Babylonian Debt Slave Jurisdiction’ and will continue to remain under the ‘Laws of Conquest’ due to the ignorance and complacency of the Mass of the American People, who allow the enslavement to continue even though ‘We the People’ stand in an overwhelming majority against comparatively very few oppressor's who are now however, controlling the soil. They have accomplished that because We the People have done NOTHING to STOP them. They control the People and they control the land and the Money system. Just saying!

Leonard Harview (Harvieux) - 11 hrs ago

Bro, If you've seen this before! Where the eff were you in regards to your support? The action taken by us six (6) that you have now witnessed first-hand is, by far, the absolute most lawful, credible, and complete action ever taken against any regime on the planet, in law, at law, or otherwise in history. If anyone thinks or knows otherwise, I challenge rebuttal here and now.____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Okay…Having shared that communication above with all of you, between Argiem and Leonard, Let me now share the reason for Leonard’s frustration.

Leonard and I have done much in the way of fighting hands-on to protect our Nation and Our People’s Freedoms. We have been in this fight together, for over 20 years now. When someone who doesn’t know a damn thing about us makes a sarcastic remark after we call them out on some bullshit they are spewing, and they come back at us with “Well What have you done for freedom”? I can’t tell you how infuriating it is to hear that. We are not keyboard warriors who play it safe on a computer. We Fight Back. I mean ‘Literally’ Fight back! Not just for us but for ALL of us.

On April 12, 2014— Leonard and I faced guns pointed at us at the Bundy Ranch Stand Off ‘Armed Confrontation’ between cattle rancher Cliven Bundy, his Sons, and us against law enforcement and the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) who were killing the mama cows so the young babies would die. They were trying to remove that family from the land their cattle had been grazing on since the 1800s, and he fought back. We WON! I can’t explain the euphoria all of us felt, when we pointed our guns back at their police state corrupt asses, and they had to fucking STAND DOWN. That’s when I knew the Power truly is in We the People United. One Force to be Reckoned with. Amazing Feeling. That’s just one of so many countless times Leonard and I and other Freedom Fighting Patriots put ourselves in harm’s way to help other Americans needing help fight back.

Lately, because we see Americans allowing our nation and our People to be put through more and more hell, People just complying and acquiescing to the satanic bastards, Leonard, as have I, have reached a point where we have begun experiencing a tremendous annoyance towards wilful and ignorant people who lamely continue to think they will vote their way out of this madness. We are experiencing feelings of frustration, discouragement, and sometimes even anger toward the American People, (our people) because we clearly see day after day, that our dire unresolved problems remain dire and unresolved. They are about to BLOW!

In 2020, Six of us found a sure-shot Resolution to step out of this tyrannical defacto bullshit. One that would Remove us Lawfully, Legally, and Peacefully, from the jurisdiction clutches of the USA INC ‘Private for Profit’ - ‘Foreign Owned & Controlled’ Corporation Structure, that has been fraudulently and with great malice, purporting to be our Lawful Constitutional Government.

To secure our People and our Nation’s Freedoms, Six of us took the defacto to task on behalf of We the People, Charging the entire USA INC Structure with 576 Grievances they have committed against us. We filed those enumerated grievances against the entire corporate structure and followed all procedures and timelines that needed to be met and followed.

When it was all said and done, the USA INC refused to address any of our grievances by ignoring the entire lawsuit as if it was not even happening. They knew they couldn’t answer because they had indeed committed those 576 crimes against us and we could easily prove them. So we exhausted all required lawful/legal hoops jumping through court filings, forms, and venues to get them to answer, and they did not.

So we took them to an Arbitration Court. We won the case against them, but as expected, they would not put our win on the Senate floor. Our Win was NOT allowed to be brought to light. So we began to collect signatures from Americans for an ‘Opt Out’ of the defacto jurisdiction and ‘Opting In’ to what we called ‘Bill of Peace’ contract.

The plan was to get hundreds and thousands of Americans to sign onto this ‘Opt In’ Bill of Peace Contract which would remove us from this degenerate fraudulent defacto construct’s jurisdictions.. Well, once again Americans show their ignorance as too many did not even understand what had been done for all of us, and their cowardice took over. We did not get the hundreds of thousands of signatures we needed to secure our safety in numbers, as you can see from the picture below. We got as far as 3200 because Americans ran scared. That’s what they do. We had no enforcement. The Sheriffs are the People’s Enforcement and they violated their oaths.

Anyway—If anybody is interested in getting out of this mess we are in ALIVE, check out the website where all of the information is regarding what was done for the American People by these 6 individuals, and so much more information every one of us should know by now. Brace for what’s coming People. This is not going to go away or get fixed by voting. We are in Deep Shit! I will leave the links you should check out below. Pass this forward.

Hudok.info - Government of, by, and for corporations in default and dishonor!

Recent Explanation of Bill of Peace 2020 —https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/aapughe31do1r3mf4g0pn/2019_12_15-Joe-Cannon-Love-and-Action-Ministry-Interviews-Phil-Hudok-on-Treaty-of-Peace-2020.mp3?rlkey=2sgqv8tyabyzlq6frpp4n8mkv&e=1&dl=0

https://www.mediafire.com/file/xdw41gxec7k9n2j/Arnie_interviews_Thomas_1_20_19_24_32_kbps.mp3/file

Thomas – Live Stream – 7/14/2015 – “Bizarro World Exposed”

Hudok.info - Government of, by, and for Corporations is in Default and Dishonor!

