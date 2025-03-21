Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Jane Ruby & Mike Adams: The Truth is Far Scarier Than Fiction! Buckle Up! https://stopthecrime.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=b69c3312f3e5ff587cb5874f8&id=9ceb99405b&e=df677b1fdf

https://rumble.com/v6q71zo-whistleblower-reveals-pfizer-put-micro-chips-in-covid-vaccines.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep

Genetically modified mosquitoes are now being released in the U.S. Their bites will inject people with the equivalent of a malaria vaccine. We have no clue how these mosquitoes might mutate, how the vaccine might degrade, and how humans would react in the short- or long-term! There is no way to pull mosquitoes off the market like you’d pull a drug off the shelf. No vaccine is 100% safe. This is why informed consent is critical.



With this vaccine, there is zero informed consent, no paperwork, and no religious or medical exemptions. No opt-out or accommodation for anyone. In fact, you will not even know you’re getting the vaccine until it’s too late. And I’m not just talking about one or two “vaccines.” I am talking about dozens. That is exactly what Bill Gates is working toward right now. That is what his money is buying. Gates gave 1.3 million dollars to Oxitec for a “mosquito field trial.” Within months, Oxitec released thousands of genetically modified mosquitos in the Florida Keys (but claims it used “none” of Gates’ money to do so). And then Gates gave another 18 million to Oxitec to test mosquito technology for malaria elimination in 2022. This vaccine delivery system is precisely designed to disregard our freedom of choice, and the vaccine cult is salivating at the thought.



These aren’t the only things that Bill Gates is trying to control. In addition to trying to change the weather, he is also funding experiments to alter the genetics of cows to modify their release gas. And, of course, he also wants you to eat his synthetic “meat.” All this to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere.



Gates has turned into a mad scientist who wants to play God. He has no business unleashing his experiments on the world. “These genetically modified mosquitoes are engineered to carry a weakened strain of the malaria parasite, which acts as a live vaccine when introduced into the bloodstream,” according to EconoTimes. Yet using these mosquitoes completely eradicates consent. Informed consent is a basic human right as recognized in the Nuremberg Code, which states: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” This was published in response to what happened during Nazi Germany, and it is exactly what Bill Gates is seeking to undo.

“So now people will be vaccinated without consent? How is this not a violation of human rights?” asked @HumanRightsDefender.

@GlobalHealthAdvocate wrote, “This could be the game-changer we’ve been waiting for!”

@InnovateHealth concluded: “Brilliant! A scalable solution that reaches the unreachable.”

Mosquitoes are not the only things Bill Gates is manipulating. Imagine scientists manipulating your DNA without asking. Right now, Gates is also pushing for cows to release less methane. To accomplish this, he is funding ArkeaBio to create a “vaccine” to reduce the methane from cows. But now that our government has redefined genetically modified mRNA injections as “vaccines,” Gates and others don’t have to disclose that they are genetically modifying animals. Rather, they can simply claim that they are “vaccinating” them — with the exact same outcome.



We have no idea what will happen in the human body when it encounters these secondhand vaccines. Again, with no informed consent or opt-out. About 95% of greenhouse gases come from other sources, yet cows are taking the brunt of the wrath of people like Gates. In addition, methane dissipates much faster than carbon dioxide.

The secondary complaint against cows is the land they require. However, this is completely ignorant of the vital contribution that properly managed grasslands provide to our environment. Growing grass reduces carbon in the atmosphere.



“The achievable SOC [soil organic carbon] result sequestration potential in global grasslands is 2.3 to 7.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per year,” Science observes. That number jumps to “148 to 699 megatons of CO2e year−1 for improved grazing management.”



Cows release a small amount of methane, which breaks down faster. At the same time, they stimulate significant growth of grass, which reduces carbon in our environment and takes much longer to break down.



Ignorant (or arrogant) tech donors are trying to mess up what God designed, from genetically modifying animals to eliminating them. From seeding clouds for rain to blocking the sun, from changing the climate to manufacturing synthetic meat — Gates and others are toying with fire that could quickly get out of hand! We the People…must hold public hearings and stop these vaccine and geoengineering experiments before it’s too late. These wild experiments could damage the entire world with catastrophic consequences.