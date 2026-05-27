BILL COOPER...A TREMENDOUS GOOD MAN CALLING IT EXACTLY LIKE IT'S HAPPENING...WTFU AMERICA...OUR IGNORANCE WILL SURELY TAKE US DOWN!
STAY ON THE EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...
In 1992, Bill Cooper made a series of statements that, at the time, sounded impossible. Extreme. Even irrational.
But decades later… some of those words feel uncomfortably familiar.
In this video, we go back to those original recordings — breaking down what he actually said, the patterns he pointed to, and why so many people believe we might be watching parts of it unfold right now.
This video is for educational and documentary purposes.
The content presented includes historical recordings, interpretations, and publicly available information. Viewers are encouraged to think critically and form their own conclusions.