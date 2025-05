COVID-19

‘Seismic’ Verdicts: San Francisco Transit System Must Pay Almost $8 Million to 6 Workers Fired for Refusing COVID Shots—In the largest financial win yet for workers fired for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a federal jury on Wednesday awarded the six San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District employees plaintiffs between about $1.2 million and $1.5 million each.—Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bart-san-francisco-workers-win-covid-vaccine-lawsuit/