In today’s episode of The Diary of a CEO, I sit down with Dr Aseem Malhotra who is an award-winning cardiologist who believes statins (the number one drug prescribed for heart disease) are overprescribed and their benefits are exaggerated. In this conversation, we discuss:

• How heart disease is leading cause of premature death?

• How hugging reduces stress !!!

• Debunking myths about cholesterol.

• His view on statins. And so much more! Despite initially campaigning for the COVID-19 vaccine, he later campaigned against the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines which we discussed during our conversation.

What I admire about Aseem, is how he stays true to what he has studied, researched, and found to be true, even when it’s not the popular answer. Aseem is courageous, cares about integrity & is willing to put his neck on the line for what he believes to be the truth - and I commend him highly for that.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sQTWwXCVvZY3