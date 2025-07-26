Dear Alicia,



Imagine trusting a household staple for your own newborn, only to learn it harbored deadly secrets – that's the J&J baby powder reality,now exposed in our undercover video.

The scandal spans decades: Talc-asbestos links to cancer noted since 1920s, with J&J aware by 1950s per internal docs. Lawsuits surged from 2013, yielding verdicts like $4.69 billion in 2018 and proposed $9 billion settlements amid 58,000+ cases alleging ovarian cancer and more. Even recently, J&J is close to a $700 million tentative deal with states, but rejections like an $8 billion plan highlight ongoing battles over J&J's failure to warn the public despite the evidence.



We caught Joshua Rys, former baby products manager, on camera saying, "Heavy metals" from mines cause cancer, not talc – an impurity they approved anyway. Another J&J executive, David Altman, disclosed: Harm has occurred via lawsuits, but J&J ignored as insignificant, shifting blame while no longer caring about people."

