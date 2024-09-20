https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lN-h-rJemo/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Kentucky sheriff Mickey Stines kills local judge Kevin Mullins in Whitesburg

The Mountain Eagle, a local newspaper in Whitesburg, reported Stines walked into the judge's outer office and told court employees that he needed to talk to Mullins alone. The pair entered the inner office, closed the door and shots rang out shortly after, according to the report. Stines then walked out of the room with hands raised and turned himself over to police.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed on social media that a district judge in Letcher County was killed in a shooting.

Mullins was district judge of the 47th Judicial District, which presides over Letcher County. He was appointed to the position in 2009 by former Gov. Steve Beshear, according to an archived article in The Mountain Eagle. He was elected to the position the following year, election records show.

Prior to becoming a judge, he was an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Letcher County starting in 2001.

He graduated from the University of Kentucky and attended the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law as a postgrad student.

Mullins was also an advocate for programs that diverted people with substance use disorder toward treatment rather than detention. He championed a program in Letcher County that allowed people facing behavioral health issues to have charges dropped in exchange for successful completion of a treatment program, The Mountain Eagle previously reported.

Mark O'Brien, a site supervisor at the Letcher County branch of The Hub, an addiction recovery and harm reduction service provider, said Mullins supported him throughout his recovery journey. Mullins urged O'Brien to expand The Hub into Letcher County to provide justice-involved individuals another nearby service option.

"The whole community grew together with Judge Mullin to make it more accessible for people to succeed in recovery," O'Brien said. "He realized the community had a problem, and he got everybody together and said, 'Let's fix the problem. Let's not try to hide it, let's try to fix it.'"

Stines is from Neon, Kentucky, and lives in McRoberts, an unincorporated community in Letcher County, according to his Facebook account.

According to a 2007 article from The Mountain Eagle, Stines was formerly a bailiff for Letcher County District Court prior to being elected sheriff in 2018.

In a 2022 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court alleging a Letcher County deputy sheriff offered "favorable treatment for sexual favors," Stines was listed as a defendant for "for allegedly failing to properly train" the deputy sheriff, the Courier Journal previously reported.

The suit says the abuse occurred in the chamber of Mullins, but does not say if he was aware of it or allege he was involved in any wrongdoing. The suit also alleged Stines did not “reasonably respond” to reports or suspicions.

Stines went on to fire the deputy sheriff for "conduct unbecoming," the Courier Journal previously reported.

In 2019, Stines was vocal about the "meth epidemic" plaguing Letcher County after a group of five students were involved in an incident with methamphetamine, according to a report from the Owensboro Messenger-Enquirer.

According to an electronically filed deposition notice, Stines, believed to be 44 years old, was expected to provide a deposition Monday related to the 2022 lawsuit with the former deputy sheriff and the woman who alleged she was promised "favorable treatment for sexual favors."

Letcher County is in the southeast portion of Kentucky, about 164 miles southeast of Lexington and roughly 147 miles north of Knoxville, Tennessee. It's population in 2020, according to U.S. Census data, was 21,548 people. Billing itself as "The heart of the Appalachian Mountain," Letcher County is roughly 338 total square miles.

According to a tourism website, the county is renowned for its Appalachian mountain hiking trails, horseback riding, fishing and outdoor camping.

