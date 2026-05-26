Palestine Will Be Free

From yellow to orange: How Israel is expanding its occupation of Gaza despite ‘ceasefire’

Since the start of the supposed “ceasefire” in October last year, the Israelis have been quietly expanding and entrenching their occupation of the Gaza Strip. When Trump declared the start of the truce on October 10, the Israelis were occupying roughly 53 percent of Gaza. Since then, they have moved further westward to usurp another 11 percent of Palest…