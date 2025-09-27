☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ PUBLIC HEALTH ISN’T ☙ Saturday, September 27, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠

Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! I’m hotel blogging again, but I must commend this facility for its 24/7 lobby coffee shop, a policy that I heartily endorse— and if I weren’t generally opposed to ma…