https://rumble.com/v5fkd2d-beware-dr-offices-and-drugstores-are-level-4-biosafety-labs.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Dr.%20Jane%20Ruby

Injecting the ACAM 2000 or Jynneos live smallpox organism into human beings is turning injection centers like big box drug stores, your doctor's office, and food store pharmacies into Level 4 Biosafety Labs by definition. Even the criminal CDC and FDA are warning that you can die from the live disease if you are JUST IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO A MONKEYPOX VACCINATED PERSON FOR UP TO 6 WEEKS!