Medical Doctors Have Betrayed Us … So, Who’s Looking Out for You? You’re on Your Own.

Not the scientists.

Not the doctors.

Not the journals.

Not the FDA.

Not the media.

Not the politicians.

We are brainwashed night and day to believe in the “system”. That the FDA and CDC keeps us safe, that medical schools create ethical doctors. That journals are truth-tellers. That the media keeps us informed, and politicians protect the public. But when you follow the money, the lies, and the outcomes, it becomes terrifyingly clear: the entire medical-industrial complex is compromised from top to bottom.

Whether by willful ignorance or systemic pressure, the medical profession has allowed itself to be used. And patients are paying the price, with their health, their trust, and sometimes, their lives.

Why saRNA is a Game-Changer (For All the Wrong Reasons)

It replicates like a virus

Traditional mRNA degrades. saRNA keeps copying itself, potentially leading to uncontrolled spike protein production.

Early animal studies show prolonged spike persistence—meaning a body could be churning out toxic proteins for months.

Shedding & transmission risk

Yes, you read that right. Some experts warn saRNA could be transmissible—meaning vaccinated people might spread synthetic RNA to the unvaccinated.

Remember when they said COVID-19 vax shedding was a conspiracy theory? Now, scientists openly discuss self-spreading vaccines for wildlife. Humans are next.

Fast-tracked like a midnight bill in Congress

The FDA granted Fast Track status to an saRNA bird flu shot (ARCT-2304), backed by BARDA and Bill Gates.

No long-term trials. Just trust us, ‘bro science’.

“YOU’RE KILLING YOUR OWN KIDS-MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOUL”