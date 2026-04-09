The Parnas Perspective

BREAKING: Melania Trump Addresses the Nation on Epstein, Demands Congress Take Action in Possible Break from Donald Trump

We have a significant and unexpected development this afternoon. First Lady Melania Trump has publicly addressed the issue of Jeffrey Epstein, and her remarks immediately raise concerns from both a journalistic and legal standpoint. I’m in active conversations with survivors, attorneys, and members of Congress and will have another update soon…